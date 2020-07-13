Duke Introduces Lawson As Women’s Hoops Coach

Kara Lawson has always wanted to coach at Duke - a fact the first-time college coach hadn’t shared with many people. Once the job opened up earlier this month, the Boston Celtics assistant jumped at the opportunity. The school introduced her as its new women’s basketball coach. Lawson said that her mom, Mary, had wanted her to attend Duke as an undergrad, but she ended up choosing Tennessee and having an illustrious playing career for the Lady Vols under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.