Duke Introduces Lawson As Women’s Hoops Coach

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 10, 2020, because the school has not commented publicly on its search. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kara Lawson has always wanted to coach at Duke - a fact the first-time college coach hadn’t shared with many people. Once the job opened up earlier this month, the Boston Celtics assistant jumped at the opportunity. The school introduced her as its new women’s basketball coach. Lawson said that her mom, Mary, had wanted her to attend Duke as an undergrad, but she ended up choosing Tennessee and having an illustrious playing career for the Lady Vols under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.

