City of Lansing provides civic engagement course, encourages residents to apply

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 11-week civic engagement course, the City of Lansing’s Citizens Academy, will start Sept. 8 and chosen applicants will meet Tuesday evenings from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

In this course, residents will be able to discuss pressing issues regarding the community with actual government leaders and learn about how city government works.

Applicants have to meet specific criteria. No local government experience or knowledge needed.

For more information and to access the application, click here.

