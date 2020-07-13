East Lansing launches online payment for yard waste, bulk items

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing residents can now pay online for their city-issued yard waste and bulk item stickers.

With this new payment option, residents can make safe, no-contact purchases using all major credit cards. The following items are available for purchase: yard waste stickers ($1.75), regular bulk items ($20), and bulk items containing Freon ($43.50).

Major perks are that service fees will not be applied to residents. Additionally, residents will receive purchased stickers in the mail within five to seven business days after online payment processing.

Contact East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459 for more information.

Visit City of East Lansing website for guidelines, scheduling, and open hours.

