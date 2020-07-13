Advertisement

Cardinals Relief Pitcher Opts Out of Season Ahead

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns. The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes. Hicks, who routinely throws over 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander’s availability for this season was uncertain. Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals’ opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.

