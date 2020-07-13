Beware: Attorney general and Better Business Bureau warn against fake ‘face mask exempt’ cards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Freedom to Breathe Agency offered downloadable PDF versions of face mask exemption cards. Some of these cards had government official logos on them.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula determines the cards to be fraudulent.

Nessel maintains that The Freedom to Breathe Agency are spreading misinformation. Nessel also asserts that all citizens must wear masks unless medically unable to do so.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer just signed an executive order to give business owners the right to refuse entry to patrons who fail to wear face masks in public settings.

At the moment, the Freedom to Breathe Agency has not commented nor does the agency have a running Facebook or website.

