Attorney General announces fraud charges held against insurance salesperson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges against Alicia Holbrook-Bloink. It is stated Holbrook-Bloink has allegedly taken over $350,000 of clients’ money through the Holbrook Insurance Agency, LLC.

Holbrook-Bloink was charged with the following crimes: one count of conducting criminal enterprises; two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more; two counts of taxes and or failure to file/false return/payment; and four counts of identity theft.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) reviewed client complaints and further investigated. This led to the arrest of Holbrook-Bloink.

Holbrook-Bloink was arraigned on Friday and was released from jail on a 100,000 bond. A press conference may be underway.

