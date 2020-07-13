Advertisement

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 2 on motorcycle

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man Monday in a weekend hit-and-run crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in western Michigan.

Jason Wardell of Muskegon was found in Montcalm County, along with the car, state police said.

Wardell was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident and other crimes. Police said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Bond was set at $250,000.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61, of Newaygo were riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids, when they were hit.

