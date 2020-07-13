43 coronavirus cases tied to party in Ann Arbor area

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Washtenaw County Health Department says 43 coronavirus cases are associated with a large house party held outside Ann Arbor nearly two weeks ago, with most of those infected being between the ages of 15 and 25. Tracers identified 66 “exposed close contacts” outside family members in the people’s immediate households - those who had face-to-face contact with a COVID-19-positive individual for at least 15 minutes. The party was held in the Saline area. People who attended the July 2-3 party or know they were exposed should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

