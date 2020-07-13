Advertisement

2020 Michigan Firefighter’s Memorial Service cancelled

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN (KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) says it is cancelling the annual Michigan Firefighter’s Memorial Serice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The memorial service was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at the memorial site located at 1295 East Robinson Lake Road in Roscommon.

The announcement came after the MSFA Executive Board unanimously voted to cancel the service as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Service is in the best interest of public safety and wellbeing. This decision did not come lightly and is a first in the history of the MSFA since the inception of the Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Service at the Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Site,” said MSFA President Keith J. Berg.

The association said all names engraved on the wall this year will be read at the next memorial service on the third Saturday in September of 2021.

