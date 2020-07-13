20-year-old Lansing man missing at South Haven beach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now officials are searching for a missing Lansing man at a South Haven beach.

The South Haven Police Department says the 20-year-old man was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday night. The flags at all South Haven beaches at the time were red.

A witness says they noticed the man walked into the water, and didn’t come back to shore after a few minutes.

Officers searched the water’s edge and the area around the beach, but we not able to locate the man. The Van Buren Sheriff’s Department dive team was not able to conduct a search due to water conditions.

The Coast Guard has sent a vessel and a helicopter to help authorities in the search for the man. Right now North Beach is closed while the search is conducted. The South Heaven Emergency Service is also helping in the search.

Police say the man has not been found yet. The search will continue for as long as lake conditions allow.

