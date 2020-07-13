Advertisement

20-year-old Lansing man missing at South Haven beach

The Coast Guard, South Haven Police Department, and the South Haven Emergency Service are involved in the search
(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)(KWTX)
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now officials are searching for a missing Lansing man at a South Haven beach.

The South Haven Police Department says the 20-year-old man was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday night. The flags at all South Haven beaches at the time were red.

A witness says they noticed the man walked into the water, and didn’t come back to shore after a few minutes.

Officers searched the water’s edge and the area around the beach, but we not able to locate the man. The Van Buren Sheriff’s Department dive team was not able to conduct a search due to water conditions.

The Coast Guard has sent a vessel and a helicopter to help authorities in the search for the man. Right now North Beach is closed while the search is conducted. The South Heaven Emergency Service is also helping in the search.

Police say the man has not been found yet. The search will continue for as long as lake conditions allow.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Defund Police’ painted at Grand Rapids officials’ homes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police in Grand Rapids are investigating “Defund Police” messages spray-painted on driveways at the homes of city officials and at a government parking garage.

News

Voting changes, COVID-19 change Michigan election for clerks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Secretary of State’s office reported this week that over 1.5 million requests for absentee ballots have been made ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, more than three-and-a-half times the number than at the same time ahead of the 2016 election.

News

East Lansing Farmers Market requires masks in market area

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mask mandate at farmers market

News

UPDATE: At least one shooting victim released from hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Meridian Township’s municipal building closes due to positive COVID test

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Meridian Township Municipal Building will be closed tomorrow after a contracted employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Michigan tops 69,000 cases of COVID-19 as the MDHHS reports 390 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported only one death.

News

Friends of George Floyd host march in Michigan

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Friends of George Floyd were in Michigan Saturday to lead a march and rally for police reform.

News

UPDATE: Stolen puppy recovered

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

News

Vendors concerned as plans for annual 127 yard sale move on

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
The annual four day yard sale follows U.S. 127 from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama.

News

Michigan nears 69,000 Coronavirus cases as masks become required in indoor spaces by way of Executive Order

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS also reported 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.