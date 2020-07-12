Michigan tops 69,000 cases of COVID-19 as the MDHHS reports 390 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 390 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death linked to the virus.

This puts Michigan over 69,000 cases with the state total being 69,338 cases and 6,068 deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,133 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 527 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reported 286 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 240 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 260 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the good news is the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic is updated weekly.

