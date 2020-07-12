Advertisement

Michigan tops 69,000 cases of COVID-19 as the MDHHS reports 390 new cases

(WAGM)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 390 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death linked to the virus.

This puts Michigan over 69,000 cases with the state total being 69,338 cases and 6,068 deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,133 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 527 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reported 286 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 240 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 260 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the good news is the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: At least one shooting victim released from hospital

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.

News

Friends of George Floyd host march in Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Friends of George Floyd were in Michigan Saturday to lead a march and rally for police reform.

News

UPDATE: Stolen puppy recovered

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

News

Vendors concerned as plans for annual 127 yard sale move on

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The annual four day yard sale follows U.S. 127 from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama.

Latest News

News

Michigan nears 69,000 Coronavirus cases as masks become required in indoor spaces by way of Executive Order

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS also reported 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Candidates

James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan Senate race

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate.

News

Mid-Michigan residents are divided over new face mask order

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
People in Mid-Michigan voicing their opinions Friday over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order on face masks.

News

Mask enforcement falling on businesses

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Masks will be mandatory at all indoor public places in Michigan.

News

Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A man was found shot June 28.

News

Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
tate police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.