Meridian Township’s municipal building closes due to positive COVID test

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township municipal building will be closed Monday, July 13 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by Township Manager, Frank Walsh, the Township was notified that one of the employees hired to install a new HVAC system into the building, tested positive.

Walsh says the Township has established the tracking of the infected worker.

Now, they have hired a company to completely disinfect the municipal building.

The township will be suspending the HVAC project to allow for future testing.

They say those who wish to return their absentee ballot on Monday, can drop off the ballot in the white mailbox located in front of the building.

