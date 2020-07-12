Advertisement

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

(WEAU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016.

The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she’s “loving” it.

Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

2 people die in motorcycle hit-and-run in western Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police say two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan.

News

‘Defund Police’ painted at Grand Rapids officials’ homes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police in Grand Rapids are investigating “Defund Police” messages spray-painted on driveways at the homes of city officials and at a government parking garage.

News

Voting changes, COVID-19 change Michigan election for clerks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Secretary of State’s office reported this week that over 1.5 million requests for absentee ballots have been made ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, more than three-and-a-half times the number than at the same time ahead of the 2016 election.

News

East Lansing Farmers Market requires masks in market area

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mask mandate at farmers market

Latest News

News

UPDATE: At least one shooting victim released from hospital

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.

News

Meridian Township’s municipal building closes due to positive COVID test

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Meridian Township Municipal Building will be closed tomorrow after a contracted employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Michigan tops 69,000 cases of COVID-19 as the MDHHS reports 390 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported only one death.

News

Friends of George Floyd host march in Michigan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Friends of George Floyd were in Michigan Saturday to lead a march and rally for police reform.

News

UPDATE: Stolen puppy recovered

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

Ap

Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Black people are facing a combination of stressors experts worry could affect the suicide rate.