Friends of George Floyd host march in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friends of George Floyd were in Michigan Saturday to lead a march and rally for police reform.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson and Milton Carney joined the march. Both say they consider Floyd to be a brother.

Jackson and Carney have helped lead demonstrations across the nation after Floyd died in police custody.

Dozens of people made their way to Kalamazoo for the rally. After the speeches, the crowd took to the streets for a march.

