East Lansing Farmers Market requires masks in market area

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, masks were required to shop at the East Lansing farmers market.

This, in line of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest Executive Order, mandating masks at public indoor spaces and crowded public areas.

Other safety precautions that market is taking:

Limiting shopping groups to two, designating entrance and exit paths, and banning eating, having animals , and the use of reusable bags.

Organizers say they understand the mask requirement and are not worried about enforcing it.

“At the end of the day, I hope the community understands that this is something that is bigger than us and that we don’t even have to encounter that,” said Justin Drwencke, Community Events and Parks Stewardship Specialist, “Hopefully, we’re able to deescalate any situations that arise. I’m not interested in having police interference or anything like that.”

The statewide mask mandate begins Monday.

Those who refuse to wear one could face a 500-dollar fine.

There are exceptions for children under age 5 and people who cannot medically tolerate a mask.

Those eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant also remain exempt.

