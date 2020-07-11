Vendors concerned as plans for annual 127 yard sale move on

HUDSON, Mich. (WILX) - The world’s longest yard sale is still happening despite COVID-19 cases increasing across the country.

The annual four day yard sale follows U.S. 127 from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama.

"We've been running the garage sale for about 10 years," said Janet High, Bean Creek Garden Center owner.

The yard sales attract people from across the country, many stopping in the small towns along the way.

But this year could bring an unwelcome guest, COVID-19.

"I'm not real crazy about a bunch of people coming from all over the country into our area," High said.

High usually rents green houses along U.S. 127 to other vendors for the yard sale.

"We opened it up, we get calls 'hey are you going to rent out any spaces?' and 'yeah sure,'" she said.

The 127 yard sale organizers said the event is still on because it mostly outside, which allows room for social distancing.

"If everyone can safely shop for groceries in crowded stores than surely shopping in the great outdoors will not pose a risk to anyone's health.

but high is waiting before deciding if she opens her yard sale," said spokesman Josh Randall in a statement to News 10.

"If, and that's a big if. If I decide to run my portion of the garage sale, I will be doing it from within the store with plastic patricians," said High.

High said she has three vendors who are still leasing greenhouse space for the yard sale next month, but it’s up to them to enforce the safety precautions such as social distancing and requiring everyone to wear a mask.

"It's up to you, it's not up to me, to put the things in place to protect you," she said.

High said she will continue to watch the coronavirus data coming in from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana before making the final decision about her own yard sale.

"I think it's crazy, I really do. I think people just need to stay home but they are so desperate to get out and about," said High.

127 Yard Sale organizers are encouraging everyone along the route to practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask.

The sale is August 6 - August 9.

