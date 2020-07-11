Advertisement

Owner looking for stolen puppy

A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.(Melissa Leonard)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

The three-month-old Golden Retriever named Cedar was stolen from the Hannah Plaza in East Lansing.

The dog’s owner says her brother was dog sitting when he made a quick stop at a convenience stores in the plaza, leaving the pup in the running car. When he returned a few minutes later, both Cedar and the Jeep were gone.

“I don’t care what it takes. Leave her on a curb, on a sidewalk, leave her in a building, no questions asked. I really just want my dog back. We just want people to know she’s a pet. She has a family and she’s missed,” said Marissa Leonard, Cedar’s Owner.

Leonard is offering at least a $1,000 reward for Cedar’s safe return. If you find the dog or know anything about where she might be, contact police.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate.

News

Mid-Michigan residents are divided over new face mask order

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
People in Mid-Michigan voicing their opinions Friday over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order on face masks.

News

Mask enforcement falling on businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Masks will be mandatory at all indoor public places in Michigan.

News

LIVE: Watch the Palace of Auburn Hills implode

Updated: 17 hours ago
The arena and concert venue is being demolished to make room for future development.

Latest News

News

Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man was found shot June 28.

News

Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
tate police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.

News

Sanford, Midland still need help after catastrophic flood

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Midland residents say they still need help in the wake of a catastrophic flood.

News

LPD arrests 33-year-old suspect in shooting incident Friday morning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.

News

Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump to extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor’s office said Title 32, which allows National Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was originally set to expire Aug. 21 under a deadline put in place by the Trump Administration.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explains scrapping non-conference play this fall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren warns fans that there may not be a fall sports season after cancelling non-conference competition.