Owner looking for stolen puppy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

The three-month-old Golden Retriever named Cedar was stolen from the Hannah Plaza in East Lansing.

The dog’s owner says her brother was dog sitting when he made a quick stop at a convenience stores in the plaza, leaving the pup in the running car. When he returned a few minutes later, both Cedar and the Jeep were gone.

“I don’t care what it takes. Leave her on a curb, on a sidewalk, leave her in a building, no questions asked. I really just want my dog back. We just want people to know she’s a pet. She has a family and she’s missed,” said Marissa Leonard, Cedar’s Owner.

Leonard is offering at least a $1,000 reward for Cedar’s safe return. If you find the dog or know anything about where she might be, contact police.

