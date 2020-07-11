Advertisement

Mid-Michigan residents are divided over new face mask order

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

People in Mid-Michigan voicing their opinions Friday over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order on face masks.

The order requires everyone who can wear face masks in all indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

It also allows authorities to charge a $500 fine to those not complying.

One East Lansing resident who wanted to remain anonymous says they’re on board with the new rules.

“I am so glad to see that there have been a lot of places where I have been where I have seen people not wearing masks.”

One Lansing resident who also wanted to remain anonymous says she doesn’t love the idea of wearing masks all day but wants to be safe.

“It’s miserable its hot, but I still am okay with doing that because I know if I was a carrier and didn’t know and ended up giving it that to someone or if I caught it brought it to somebody else I would rather go through not being so comfortable when its hot than potentially put my family at risk.”

Bellevue resident Rebecca Hyde falls on the other side of the debate. She told News 10′s Rachel Sweet her children have past traumas that cause them to have anxiety while wearing the masks and feels like they do them more harm than good as a requirement.

“I’m a foster mom and adopted our first placement and it really triggers them. We wore the masks one time and it really triggered them and had issues with them (from) having to wear masks that one time,” said Hyde.

Hyde added that she ultimately feels like people should have the choice to wear a mask or not.

“Those that want to wear if they choose to then they should be able to and those that don’t want to wear it shouldn’t have to be forced to wear it and we should still be able to go shopping and do what we need to, I mean, if my kids were sick I wouldn’t take them out public anyway cause they’re sick - just common sense,” said Hyde.

The executive order takes effect immediately for individuals. As for businesses the new rule goes into effect at 12:01 a.m on Monday.

To read the full executive order, click on the link, HERE.

