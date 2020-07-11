Advertisement

Michigan nears 69,000 Coronavirus cases as masks become required in indoor spaces by way of Executive Order

Michigan health officials reported 28* more coronavirus deaths and 653 new cases on Saturday.
Michigan health officials reported 28* more coronavirus deaths and 653 new cases on Saturday.(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to spread in the state with 20% of the world’s fresh water as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 653 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths as of 3:00 p.m. on July 11.

This brings Michigan’s totals to near 69,000 cases, at 68,948 cases and 6,067 deaths.

This comes just one day after Governor Whitmer made masks required in indoor public spaces by way of Executive Order. Masks will now be required by law on Monday at indoor public spaces and outdoor crowded events. Exemptions to this are children under 5 years old, those who have a medical reason to forgo wearing a mask, those engaging in religious activity at a place of worship, and people eating or drinking at food service business.

Ingham County reported 1,122 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 523 cases and 31 deaths.

Clinton County reported 239 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reported 287 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 259 cases and 27 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reports just over 1,000 people in the last week have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 53,867 over last week’s 52,841.

This statistic is updated every Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Owner looking for stolen puppy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

Candidates

James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate.

News

Mid-Michigan residents are divided over new face mask order

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
People in Mid-Michigan voicing their opinions Friday over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order on face masks.

News

Mask enforcement falling on businesses

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Masks will be mandatory at all indoor public places in Michigan.

Latest News

News

Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man was found shot June 28.

News

Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
tate police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.

News

Sanford, Midland still need help after catastrophic flood

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Midland residents say they still need help in the wake of a catastrophic flood.

News

LPD arrests 33-year-old suspect in shooting incident Friday morning

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.

News

Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump to extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The governor’s office said Title 32, which allows National Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was originally set to expire Aug. 21 under a deadline put in place by the Trump Administration.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explains scrapping non-conference play this fall

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren warns fans that there may not be a fall sports season after cancelling non-conference competition.