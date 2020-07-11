Michigan nears 69,000 Coronavirus cases as masks become required in indoor spaces by way of Executive Order

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to spread in the state with 20% of the world’s fresh water as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 653 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths as of 3:00 p.m. on July 11.

This brings Michigan’s totals to near 69,000 cases, at 68,948 cases and 6,067 deaths.

This comes just one day after Governor Whitmer made masks required in indoor public spaces by way of Executive Order. Masks will now be required by law on Monday at indoor public spaces and outdoor crowded events. Exemptions to this are children under 5 years old, those who have a medical reason to forgo wearing a mask, those engaging in religious activity at a place of worship, and people eating or drinking at food service business.

Ingham County reported 1,122 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 523 cases and 31 deaths.

Clinton County reported 239 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reported 287 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 259 cases and 27 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reports just over 1,000 people in the last week have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 53,867 over last week’s 52,841.

This statistic is updated every Saturday.

