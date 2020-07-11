City officials OK contract for seawall to stop beach erosion

DOUGLAS, Mich. (AP) - Officials in a west Michigan city have approved a contract for a seawall in an effort stabilize a bluff at a public beach.

The Holland Sentinel reports that the beach in Douglas has been closed since last year and that nearly all of it has been covered by high water levels on Lake Michigan.

Erosion has damaged the base of the bluff and stairs leading to the beach from a parking lot. Douglas Mayor Patricia Lion says the erosion along the public-access shoreline also is threatening homes atop the bluff to the north and south of the beach.

Lion said she hoped the city would be able to reopen the beach by mid-August. Douglas is southwest of Grand Rapids.

