With new name and album, The Chicks’ voices ring loud again

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the Texas-based band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, “so get ready.”

