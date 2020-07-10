Advertisement

Whitmer signs new mask order with potential for fines

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration issued orders changing the time frames for making funeral arrangements and setting up a coronavirus accountability office.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration issued orders changing the time frames for making funeral arrangements and setting up a coronavirus accountability office.(WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is calling a swift, life-saving action, the state will require mask use in all indoor public spaces, and will allow authorities to charge a $500 fine to those not complying.   

Whitmer signed an executive order that “reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space,” according to a Friday news release.

“It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces,” the release said. “Most significantly, the order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.”

Businesses open to the public must deny entry to people not wearing masks, excepting children younger than five years old, people who have a medical reason to not wear a mask, those engaging in religious activity at a place of worship and people eating or drinking at a food service business.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Daily case counts are now more than 20 cases per million in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Lansing, according to the release, in part because of “spotty” compliance with previous efforts to get people to wear masks.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state’s is not nearly done in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s important that all Michiganders wear masks properly - not down around the neck, not only over the mouth, but correctly over the mouth and nose,” Khaldun said in the release. “Please everyone stay patient, and remain vigilant.”

The full order can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man shot in Dimondale, suspects sought

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The shooting happened at Windsor Estates Mobile Home Park.

News

Okemos Therapy Services owner in court on 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ajay Barghava faces eight criminal sexual conduct charges with the last charge being filed on April 2, according to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

News

Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off July 12

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSP and CVED will begin increased traffic enforcement targeting unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle and passenger-vehicle drivers, according to a news release.

News

Soaring Eagle employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The employee first had symptoms away form work and hasn't been to the casino since then.

Latest News

News

Pet owner frustrated with the Riverfront Animal Hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A local pet owner says she’s frustrated with an animal hospital in Lansing because she can’t get her pets’ records.

News

Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration approved

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties.

News

Health care providers support implicit bias training mandate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring the training partly because of how COVID-19 is hitting Black communities harder.

News

Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Steven Lewis is accused of running a group of teenagers off the road. The Michigan State Police requested two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

News

Whitmer extends order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Executive Order suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections.

News

How safe is Tik Tok? Local experts and social media influences dial in

Updated: 17 hours ago
Is Tik Tok safe?