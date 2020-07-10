Whitmer signs new mask order with potential for fines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is calling a swift, life-saving action, the state will require mask use in all indoor public spaces, and will allow authorities to charge a $500 fine to those not complying.

Whitmer signed an executive order that “reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space,” according to a Friday news release.

“It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces,” the release said. “Most significantly, the order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.”

Businesses open to the public must deny entry to people not wearing masks, excepting children younger than five years old, people who have a medical reason to not wear a mask, those engaging in religious activity at a place of worship and people eating or drinking at a food service business.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Daily case counts are now more than 20 cases per million in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Lansing, according to the release, in part because of “spotty” compliance with previous efforts to get people to wear masks.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state’s is not nearly done in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s important that all Michiganders wear masks properly - not down around the neck, not only over the mouth, but correctly over the mouth and nose,” Khaldun said in the release. “Please everyone stay patient, and remain vigilant.”

The full order can be read here.

