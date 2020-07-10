State officials confirm 612 positive cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is confirming 612 positive cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths.

Michigan has 68,295 total cases of COVID-19 with 6,039 deaths.

Ingham County has confirmed 1,112 positive cases with 30 deaths.

Hillsdale has confirmed 13 cases with zero deaths.

Jackson County has confirmed 516 cases with 31 deaths.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn inside all public spaces.

Under the order, businesses open to the public must deny entry to people not wearing masks, excepting children younger than five years old, people who have a medical reason to not wear a mask, those engaging in religious activity at a place of worship and people eating or drinking at a food service business.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

“It’s important that all Michiganders wear masks properly - not down around the neck, not only over the mouth, but correctly over the mouth and nose,” Khaldun said in the release. “Please everyone stay patient, and remain vigilant.”

