Soaring Eagle employee tests positive for coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort table games dealer tested positive for COVID-19, a casino spokesperson said in a news release Friday.

The release from Soaring Eagle’s Raul Venegas said the employee tested positive while away from work and hasn’t returned to work since then. While the employee last worked July 2, that person may have been contagious during that time.

“Soaring Eagle table games safety protocols including physical barriers and masks required to be worn by all employees and guests,” the release said. “We also encourage following good sanitary practices which include washing or sanitizing their hands regularly.”

The release said anyone who is sick or was exposed to someone who is sick should stay home.

The casino, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mount Pleasant, is working with the Central Michigan District Health Department on contact tracing.

