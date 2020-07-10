Advertisement

Soaring Eagle employee tests positive for coronavirus

Soaring Eagle Casino &amp;amp; Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino &amp;amp; Resort(WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort table games dealer tested positive for COVID-19, a casino spokesperson said in a news release Friday.

The release from Soaring Eagle’s Raul Venegas said the employee tested positive while away from work and hasn’t returned to work since then. While the employee last worked July 2, that person may have been contagious during that time.

“Soaring Eagle table games safety protocols including physical barriers and masks required to be worn by all employees and guests,” the release said. “We also encourage following good sanitary practices which include washing or sanitizing their hands regularly.”

The release said anyone who is sick or was exposed to someone who is sick should stay home.

The casino, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mount Pleasant, is working with the Central Michigan District Health Department on contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet owner frustrated with the Riverfront Animal Hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A local pet owner says she’s frustrated with an animal hospital in Lansing because she can’t get her pets’ records.

News

Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration approved

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties.

News

Health care providers support implicit bias training mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring the training partly because of how COVID-19 is hitting Black communities harder.

News

Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Steven Lewis is accused of running a group of teenagers off the road. The Michigan State Police requested two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Whitmer extends order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Executive Order suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections.

News

How safe is Tik Tok? Local experts and social media influences dial in

Updated: 16 hours ago
Is Tik Tok safe?

News

Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
In a post on Facebook, Hildebrant said she learned the township offices were possibly exposed to the virus by an employee.

News

School districts prepare for lack of substitutes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools are in need of substitutes in case teachers call out sick with coronavirus

News

Floyd mural artist plans to repaint

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
After the mural was defaced earlier this week, the Flint-based artist plans to repaint the mural.

News

GM to discontinue Chevy Sonic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Production at GM's assembly plant in Detroit is expected to end in October.