Advertisement

Schools Rule: Holt’s Early College Program is Growing

By Julie Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting a program at Holt High School that is growing in popularity.

The District’s Early College Program means students can earn their high school diploma and up to an Associate’s Degree at the same time. It got its start in the 2018-2019 school year.

“Anything that I feel like will be good for my future, I will do it,” explained Gladys Kamdem, an Early College Student. Kamdem is about to enter her 13th year where she’ll be on Lansing Community College’s campus full time.

Kamdem is a 2020 high school graduate but she is not getting her diploma just yet. She and Mimi Gutierrez, who are both enrolled in the Early College program, will get both their diploma and their Associate’s Degrees at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity,” explained Gutierrez. “It’s not something all schools offer. I feel that the fact Holt offers it, really, anybody should take advantage of it if given the chance.”

This is how Lucas Schrauben, Director of Secondary Programs at Holt, explained the breakdown of Early College:

“The functional part of Early College is years 11, 12 and 13. It adds a year to the high school delivery.”

“When you first start the process it starts to get to you a little bit,” explained Kamdem. “Like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be doing high school and college classes at the same time. This is going to be tough, but the challenge rises and it builds up momentum.”

Early College students are still enrolled at Holt so their college classes are virtually free. The program has grown in even just one academic year. Right now 58 students are enrolled.

“It was bumpy at the beginning just because we were all trying to figure out how this Early College thing worked,” said Gutierrez. “But we’ve always had the teacher’s support.”

In the next edition of ‘Schools Rule’, WILX News 10 will explore what the Early College program means to both Kamdem and Gutierrez and how the Coronavirus pandemic impacted their unique high school experience.

<i>Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved. </i>

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Schools Rule

Schools Rule: Holt’s Early College Program is Growing

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|

Schools Rule

Holt Schools’ mobile pantry ramps up deliveries during Pandemic

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Holt says they want to feed the whole child-that means mind, body and heart.

Education

Students at Michigan universities turn to summer classes

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Students at Michigan’s public universities are registering for summer courses online at record rates, marking an unexpected windfall for several schools strapped for cash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

WMU-Cooley decides to continue online classes for Fall 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By News 10
WMU-Cooley Law School will be continuing online courses for Fall 2020 semester while lowering tuition for the 2020 fall class.

Latest News

Schools Rule

Lansing Eastern High School gets the band back together for a virtual performance

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
A fight song can be unifying. Many people never forget their school song and it is no different for Lansing Eastern High School. That is why their band director knew he had to do something to get his students playing together again.

Education

UPDATE: MSU Trustees discuss fall restart

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By News 10
Trustees focused on returning students to campus in the fall.

Education

Lansing School District approves $160 million 2020-21 budget

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The budget was also called a "best guess" budget by the Lansing School District's Board of Education.

Education

Tuition increase fails in tie vote by U-Michigan board

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The 4-4 vote was a rare public sign of tension among regents and President Mark Schlissel’s administration.

Education

UPDATE: State lawmakers unveil "Return to Learn" plan

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By News 10
A group of legislators detailed a plan to provide funding to schools Tuesday.

Education

Return to Learn Plan for Schools to be released at State Capitol

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
An 11 a.m. press conference will be held at the Michigan State Capitol where Republican lawmakers will unveil the "Return to Learn" plan.