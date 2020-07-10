Sanford and Midland residents still need help following catastrophic flood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sanford resident Lisa Valentine said there is still a lot that needs to be cleaned up after a catastrophic flood devestated the Midland area.

May 19, two dams failed leaving 35 feet of flooding in it’s wake.

Two months since the flood, President Donald Trump delcared Midland a disatser area.

Residents will receive $43 million in federal funds to rebuild and recover.

Valentine said “There are trees, there are kayaks, there are propane tanks, there are paddle boats, docks. You name it, it’s there.”

The flood destroyed several homes.

Valentine is currently displaced from her home, which was flooded.

She said there are hundreds of people that still need to clean out their homes.

“We need help clearing out homes and some of the businesses. You’re talking about thousands of people that were affected by this.”

Since the flood there are still parts of the Midland area that is without electricity.

Valentine said this has caused for a lot of looters to come to the area.

“Where everybody was flooded there really is no electricity so at night it’s pitch black here. So now we have people volunteering and driving around at night to make sure they’re not trying to steal what little we have left,” said Valentine.

Valentine’s home was a rental and although she is living elsewhere for the time being she said it’s not permanent.

She is looking into possibly purchasing a home in the near future.

She said she wants to stay in Sanford so her six-year-old grandson can continue to go to school in the area.

As for the damages, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said there are about $190 million in resident losses from the flood.

There is currently a lawsuit against the owner of the Edenville Dam who is accused of neglected the infrastructure, which ultimately caused it to fail.

