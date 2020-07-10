Advertisement

Posey Opts Out Of 2020 Season

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he tried to score on a single by Buster Posey during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus. Posey says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season. Posey joins other top players such as Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado’s Ian Desmond in opting out this season.

