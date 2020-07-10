PGA Tour Event Has Runaway Leader in Second Round

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Collin Morikawa looks as if he’ll be tough to catch at the Workday Charity Open. He made nine birdies Friday for a 66 and had a six-shot lead among those who finished the second round at the Workday Charity Open. Storms twice halted play at Muirfield Village in Ohio. Ian Poulter had a 69 and was six shots behind. Two others had a few holes remaining when play resumed. Morikawa’s 13-under 131 was one off the Muirfield Village 36-hole record.

