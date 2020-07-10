Pet owner frustrated with the Riverfront Animal Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

A local pet owner says she’s frustrated with an animal hospital in Lansing because she can’t get her pets’ records.

Riverfront Animal Hospital shut its doors last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak at their facilities.

“I just need my records so I can get their medicine.” -Alicia Dashevskiy

Alicia Dashevskiy says she has been taking her cats and two dogs to the animal hospital for a couple years now.

“Everything (has) always been really great with them. The vet is wonderful the clinic staff is wonderful but now with them being closed, I don’t have access to my dog’s records so I can’t get their heart worm medicine.”

The Riverfront Animal Hospital closed its doors July 2nd after three people who were in the building between June 23rd to July 2nd tested positive for COVID-19.

Dashevskiy says after they closed, she has tried to contact her vet about getting her dog’s health records but hasn’t heard back.

“I’ve had no contact with them at all I’ve tried emailing, I’ve tried calling left a message. I have not been able to get through to anybody at the clinic.”

Dashevskiy added that she’s reached out to other local vets to ask if they can help her get the medicine, but says they tell her they can’t help unless she has the documents.

“I’m hoping maybe somebody from the clinic can start sending out records so patients don’t have to repay for tests to be done.”

News 10 did reach out the animal hospital to see if they had any comment on the situation and haven’t heard back.

A note posted on the building’s front door says they plan to reopen on July 11th.

As of July 9th Health Officials say 17 cases of coronavirus are linked to the Riverfront Animal Hospital.

