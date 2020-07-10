Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off July 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Michigan State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) will be participating in Operation Safe Driver Week, which kicks off July 12.

MSP and CVED will begin increased traffic enforcement targeting unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle and passenger-vehicle drivers, according to a news release.

Many jurisdictions are noticing a “severe spike in speeding,” according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. Less traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic “may be encouraging some drivers to ignore traffic safety laws, including speed limits,” the press release states, which is why the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is choosing to focus on speed during Operation Safe Driver Week.

“Operation Safe Driver Week is another great example of a program that focuses on moving Michigan ‘Toward Zero Deaths,’” said MC Lt. Steven Horwood. “Unsafe driver behavior continues to be the leading cause of crashes. During next week’s operations, we are increasing commercial vehicle traffic enforcement focusing on behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving.”

Operation Safe Driver Week is part of MSP/CVED’s participation in Toward Zero Deaths, which is a national strategy on highway safety uniting stakeholders from engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services focusing on reducing traffic-related deaths to zero.

