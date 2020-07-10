Advertisement

Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off July 12

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Michigan State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) will be participating in Operation Safe Driver Week, which kicks off July 12.

MSP and CVED will begin increased traffic enforcement targeting unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle and passenger-vehicle drivers, according to a news release.

Many jurisdictions are noticing a “severe spike in speeding,” according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. Less traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic “may be encouraging some drivers to ignore traffic safety laws, including speed limits,” the press release states, which is why the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is choosing to focus on speed during Operation Safe Driver Week.

“Operation Safe Driver Week is another great example of a program that focuses on moving Michigan ‘Toward Zero Deaths,’” said MC Lt. Steven Horwood. “Unsafe driver behavior continues to be the leading cause of crashes. During next week’s operations, we are increasing commercial vehicle traffic enforcement focusing on behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving.”

Operation Safe Driver Week is part of MSP/CVED’s participation in Toward Zero Deaths, which is a national strategy on highway safety uniting stakeholders from engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services focusing on reducing traffic-related deaths to zero.

For more information on Operation Safe Driver, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitmer signs new mask order with potential for fines

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those not complying could face a $500 penalty

News

Man shot in Dimondale, suspects sought

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The shooting happened at Windsor Estates Mobile Home Park.

News

Okemos Therapy Services owner in court on 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ajay Barghava faces eight criminal sexual conduct charges with the last charge being filed on April 2, according to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

News

Soaring Eagle employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The employee first had symptoms away form work and hasn't been to the casino since then.

Latest News

News

Pet owner frustrated with the Riverfront Animal Hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A local pet owner says she’s frustrated with an animal hospital in Lansing because she can’t get her pets’ records.

News

Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration approved

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties.

News

Health care providers support implicit bias training mandate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring the training partly because of how COVID-19 is hitting Black communities harder.

News

Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Steven Lewis is accused of running a group of teenagers off the road. The Michigan State Police requested two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

News

Whitmer extends order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Executive Order suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections.

News

How safe is Tik Tok? Local experts and social media influences dial in

Updated: 17 hours ago
Is Tik Tok safe?