Okemos Therapy Services owner in court on 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

(WABI)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ajay Barghava, owner of Okemos Therapy Services, is in court Friday morning for a preliminary examination following criminal sexual conduct charges.

Barghava faces eight criminal sexual conduct charges with the last charge being filed on April 2, according to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

His license was suspended back in November after multiple women accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Back on Jan. 9, three women testified that he got pleasure out of groping them during treatment and said they want to keep his suspension in place.

One patient with neck pain said Bhargava asked her to undress from the waist up and then stared at her breasts.

Another, who was seeing Bhargava for pain in her elbow, said he asked her to remove her bra while he massaged her shoulders and moved down to her buttocks. The patient said he eventually asked her to undress completely as he massaged her breasts.

A third patient saw Bhargava for neck pain.

She said he too massaged her buttocks and breasts and that he had an erection afterward.

Barghava's attorney, Brian Morley, confirmed to News 10 that the owner disputes the allegations.

"Nothing improper or inappropriate happened during the course of medical treatment," Morley said.

Morley also said Barghava disputes the allegations and says nothing improper or inappropriate happened during the course of medical treatment.

You can watch the preliminary examination here:

LIVE: Ajay Barghava in court

LIVE: Prelim examination for Okemos Therapy Services owner Ajay Barghava in court on eight criminal sexual conduct charges.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Friday, July 10, 2020

