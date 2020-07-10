Michigan Lands Top Hoops Prospect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard received a verbal commitment Friday from Kobe Bufkin, a top notch guard prospect from Grand Rapids Christian High School. Bufkin will become the third member of Michigan’s class of 2021 and all three are considered among the nation’s top 150 prospects in the class which can sign in November. Michigan’s class is currently ranked third in the country.

