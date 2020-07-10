Advertisement

Michigan Lands Four Star Football Prospect

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh Friday received a verbal commitment from wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He is a four star prospect from Fresno, California’s Central East High School. Worthy made his announcement via Instagram and cited the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as his primary recruited. Worthy is 6-1, 160 pounds and caught 54 passes for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He was recruited as well by Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and LSU. Michigan now has 20 commitments in the 2020 class.

