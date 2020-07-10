Man shot in Dimondale, suspects sought

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to a call about shots being fired in a mobile home park about 1:49 a.m. Thursday and found a man who was shot.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release that deputies went to the 200 block of Cambridge Drive in Windsor Estates Mobile Home Park, 6661 N. Canal Road, Dimondale.

A man there was shot in the arm; a woman at the home was present during the shooting but wasn’t injured. Two males reportedly shot between eight and 10 rounds into the home from outside, and a white car and silver minivan were seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.

