Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in police custody Friday night after a standoff situation with police in Marshall.

State police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.

Marshall’s police chief said it all started over a court order that was being served around noon.

A neighbor heard the gunshots and alerted his family to neighbors. He said he’s glad the incident didn’t escalate further.

“It wasn’t something I expect. You know, I’ve lived here for ten years. I didn’t expect, you know, to hear something like this, you know? My thing was just a leisure walk around the block to walk my dog, and then gunshots ring out,” said Jai Gilyard-Schnaitman.

State police say no officers were hurt during the shooting. The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

