LPD arrests 33-year-old suspect in shooting incident Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department said it has launched a homicide investigation after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of west Jolly on reports of a shooting.

The incident happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.

LPD said once officers got to the scene, they located a 33-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, who had an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said officers learned the 33-year-old man was the shooting suspect and took him into custody without incident.

LPD said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect are related to each other and live in the same home. Police said the suspect had a verbal altercation which led to the suspect shooting the victim.

Police said the shooting was no random and is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

LPD is asking anyone with information to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Lansing Police Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822.

