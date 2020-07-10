Advertisement

Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’

Scene from the Paramount Pictures movie &amp;quot;Gemini Man&amp;quot; starring Will Smith. | Photo Source: Paramount Pictures / MGN
Scene from the Paramount Pictures movie &amp;quot;Gemini Man&amp;quot; starring Will Smith. | Photo Source: Paramount Pictures / MGN(KALB)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and husband Will Smith were separated. In a conversation on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of the public speculation they provoked. Will Smith appeared on the show to discuss the chapter in their lives. Pinkett Smith said what started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago evolved into a relationship. At the time, she and Smith thought their marriage might be over, but they reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

With new name and album, The Chicks’ voices ring loud again

Updated: 1 hour ago
Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years.

Ap

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels’ faith at funeral

Updated: 1 hours ago
Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service.

News

Mask enforcement falling on businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Masks will be mandatory at all indoor public places in Michigan.

News

Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man was found shot June 28.

Latest News

News

Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
tate police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.

Ap

Michigan woman says fear led her to pull gun on Black family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, 42, have been charged with felonious assault stemming from the July 1 confrontation.

News

Sanford, Midland still need help after catastrophic flood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Midland residents say they still need help in the wake of a catastrophic flood.

News

LPD arrests 33-year-old suspect in shooting incident Friday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.

News

Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump to extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor’s office said Title 32, which allows National Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was originally set to expire Aug. 21 under a deadline put in place by the Trump Administration.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explains scrapping non-conference play this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren warns fans that there may not be a fall sports season after cancelling non-conference competition.