Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and husband Will Smith were separated. In a conversation on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of the public speculation they provoked. Will Smith appeared on the show to discuss the chapter in their lives. Pinkett Smith said what started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago evolved into a relationship. At the time, she and Smith thought their marriage might be over, but they reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

