Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Blake Curran of Jackson was arrested Friday after fleeing police.

The Jackson Police Department said Friday Curran, 28, was wanted for an incident that happened June 28, when a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is alive and in stable condition.

Curran had a felony warrant for assault with attempt to murder connected to the case.

Curran was being followed by police after failing to fulfill parole requirements. He was approached at the Westwood Mall, 1850 W. Michigan Ave., Blackman Township, but ran out of the mall and into a woods.

He was then caught.

Curran will next appear in court for an arraignment, which hasn’t been scheduled.

