In My View 7/10/2020: High school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Iowa a superb high school baseball team was on its way to a state title run this summer—then one player tested positive for Covid and shut its season down. What happens in Michigan if there is a similar fate to any team in any sport this fall? What’s the fall out? Will one positive test alter entire seasons? All issues Michigan high schools and those from other states may have to deal with this fall.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.