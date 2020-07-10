Advertisement

Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame high school all star games highlighted by walk-off hit and no-hitter

Mason's Sophie DeMott, Eaton Rapids' Grace Lehto shine amongst the stars at Ranney Park.
By Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a special night at Ranney Park in East Lansing as high school senior softball players were given one last chance to wear their school uniforms during the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame high school all star games. The night featured two games with all stars being divided up into North, South, East and West teams.

In the first game of the night, Mason’s Sophie DeMott roped a line drive to the fence in right field to drive in Fowler’s Claudia Feldpausch to secure a walk-off win for the West all stars over the East. DeMott is not going to play softball in college so her final game of her career ends with fireworks.

“Oh my gosh that was amazing that was the last game I will ever play because I’m not playing in college so that was crucial to me and a nice thing to go out on.”

Mason's Sophie DeMott

The 2nd game of the night featured 10 Eaton Rapids Greyhounds suiting up for the South team as they took on the North. Eaton Rapids pitcher Grace Lehto, who is playing softball at Central Michigan University in college, threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 win for the South team. When asked before the game what her emotions were like ahead of her final game as a high school athlete she said, “I didn’t realize how happy I’d be until my teammates showed up and just so happy to be in this uniform one last time with them.”

Her coach, Scott Warriner, echoed those sentiments, “I think the sense of closure, playing one game with your teammates wearing your school uniform I think is real important for these girls. But if anything just to create a memory. They missed out on a lot of memories that they would have created throughout their spring senior season. So if they can create one great memory, that is the ultimate.”

Hundreds of fans were in attendance Thursday evening to watch one of the only live sporting events in recent months. Some of the attendees were wearing face masks but a majority were not. Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Director Bob Every helped put precautions in place for athletes as they arrived at the park including taking each players temperature as they arrived. Hand sanitizer was available in the dugouts and the press box and masks were available for anyone who desired.

