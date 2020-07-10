Gary Peters Raises Funds For Campaign
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. - (AP) - U.S. Sen. Gary Peters raised $5.2 million over three months in his campaign for reelection - his largest quarterly haul - leaving him with more than $12 million with four months until Election Day.
The first-term Democrat on Friday reported 96% of all donations were $100 or less.
He doubled new donors over the previous quarter.
Peters is facing a challenge from Republican businessman and Army veteran John James, who has outraised the incumbent since entering the race more than a year ago.
James’ campaign is expected to soon release its latest fundraising figures.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.