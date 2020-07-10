Advertisement

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels’ faith at funeral

FILE - Charlie Daniels performs during a memorial service for country music singer Troy Gentry at the Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 14, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Daniels who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a hemorrhagic stroke. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

