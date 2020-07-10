Advertisement

CIAA Opts Out Of Fall Sports

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference of historically black colleges, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference says several of its schools are in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It says the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions. The conference said it will explore the possibility of a modified schedule for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross-country next spring.

