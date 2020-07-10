CATA passengers possibly exposed to coronavirus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Passengers on Lansing’s city bus service may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to a Capital Area Transit Authority news release Friday, a person who tested positive for the virus rode CATA buses several days before being tested.
The following routes were used by the passenger:
Tuesday, June 30
Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.
Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.
Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Route 14: 7:15 a.m.
Routes 14 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.
Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.
“Passengers on the affected routes at the indicated times are advised to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and possibly seek testing,” the release said.
A free testing event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walsh Park, 1600 Walsh St. No appointment is necessary.
For more on COVID-19 testing, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.
