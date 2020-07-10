Advertisement

CATA passengers possibly exposed to coronavirus

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Passengers on Lansing’s city bus service may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a Capital Area Transit Authority news release Friday, a person who tested positive for the virus rode CATA buses several days before being tested.

The following routes were used by the passenger:

Tuesday, June 30

Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.           

Wednesday, July 1

Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Route 14: 7:15 a.m.

Routes 14 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.  

Friday, July 3

Routes 3 and 1: Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12: 7–8 p.m.

“Passengers on the affected routes at the indicated times are advised to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and possibly seek testing,” the release said.

A free testing event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walsh Park, 1600 Walsh St. No appointment is necessary.

For more on COVID-19 testing, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

