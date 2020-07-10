Advertisement

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explains scrapping non-conference play this fall

Warren warns there may not be fall sports in the Big Ten at all.
(WTVG)
By Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Big Ten conference made the decision Thursday afternoon to pull the plug on non-conference competition this fall. The move will obviously cut down on travel for conference teams but also ensures that every student-athlete in competition will be undergoing the same testing protocols for COVID-19. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explained during an interview with the Big Ten Network that he and the conference have made a commitment to put the student-athletes well-being first and foremost.

“What we’re doing is relying on the expert advice from our medical advisors. We have our Big Ten Emerging Infectious Disease Committee and also all of our other Big Ten doctors and trainers. We made a vow early on that first and foremost we would put the health, the safety and the wellness of our student-athletes at the center of all of our decisions.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

The Big Ten’s decision comes shortly after the Ivy League announced they would not have a fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the affected sports this fall is volleyball. The Michigan State Spartans will now have a very tough schedule as the Big Ten is one of the best conferences, if not the best, in the country. Head Coach Cathy George says she believes the Big Ten has done a good job so far saying, “We’re willing as a coaches body to go along with the advice from the Big Ten and the medical experts that are out there and try to make the best decisions for our student athletes. I mean we want to play, there is no doubt our team is anxious and ready but we also know that it’s a bigger picture than just what we want to do, it’s what we should do.”

While some may complain about the non-conference slate being wiped out, it isn’t nearly the same blow to sports fans as the possibility of the fall season being canceled entirely. That is a real possibility according to Warren.

We may not have sports in the fall, we may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

