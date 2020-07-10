Bath employee negative for COVID-19

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - A government employee suspected of being exposed to COVID-19 tested negative.

The Bath Charter Township offices, 14480 Webster Road, Bath, were closed as a precaution Thursday.

Township Superintendent Karen Hildebrant first said in a Facebook post Thursday that there was a chance a township employee was exposed to the virus.

Other employees have been tested, but those results aren’t yet known.

RELATED: Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.