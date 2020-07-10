Bath employee negative for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - A government employee suspected of being exposed to COVID-19 tested negative.
The Bath Charter Township offices, 14480 Webster Road, Bath, were closed as a precaution Thursday.
Township Superintendent Karen Hildebrant first said in a Facebook post Thursday that there was a chance a township employee was exposed to the virus.
Other employees have been tested, but those results aren’t yet known.
