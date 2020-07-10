Advertisement

Bath employee negative for COVID-19

Bath Township offices closed Thursday and Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Bath Township offices closed Thursday and Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - A government employee suspected of being exposed to COVID-19 tested negative.

The Bath Charter Township offices, 14480 Webster Road, Bath, were closed as a precaution Thursday.

Township Superintendent Karen Hildebrant first said in a Facebook post Thursday that there was a chance a township employee was exposed to the virus.

Other employees have been tested, but those results aren’t yet known.

RELATED: Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump to extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor’s office said Title 32, which allows National Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was originally set to expire Aug. 21 under a deadline put in place by the Trump Administration.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren explains scrapping non-conference play this fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren warns fans that there may not be a fall sports season after cancelling non-conference competition.

News

CATA passengers possibly exposed to coronavirus

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
People on the affected routes should watch for symptoms

News

Whitmer signs new mask order with potential for fines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Those not complying could face a $500 penalty

Latest News

News

Man shot in Dimondale, suspects sought

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The shooting happened at Windsor Estates Mobile Home Park.

News

UPDATE: Testimony underway in Ajay Barghava case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ajay Barghava faces eight criminal sexual conduct charges with the last charge being filed on April 2, according to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

News

Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off July 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSP and CVED will begin increased traffic enforcement targeting unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle and passenger-vehicle drivers, according to a news release.

News

Soaring Eagle employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The employee first had symptoms away form work and hasn't been to the casino since then.

News

Pet owner frustrated with the Riverfront Animal Hospital

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A local pet owner says she’s frustrated with an animal hospital in Lansing because she can’t get her pets’ records.

News

Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration approved

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties.