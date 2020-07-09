Whitmer extends order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the governor’s office, Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-146 which extends protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers through Aug. 6, 2020.

“By extending this executive order we protect both people serving time, and our communities from jail-based outbreaks of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “Jails are part of our communities, making a jail-based outbreak a concern for every Michigander. By reducing the spread of COVID-19 in jails, we protect the men and women serving on the front lines of this ongoing public health crisis, the people serving time in jails, and the entire community.”

Executive Order 2020-146 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols. Many counties have already resumed transfers, subject to ongoing review. The order also allows local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety.

