When Grandma is the Babysitter During COVID-19

(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grandparents are advised to physically distance themselves from their grandkids. However, this might not be possible for some families where grandparents play a pivotal role in raising their grandchildren.

A Cornell University study done before the outbreak analyzed how much time they spend together. Scientists found that on any given week 50 percent of young children spend some time with their grandparents. And the U.S. Census found that one in five kids under the age of five are being cared for by their grandparents while their parents are at work or school. Some grandparents are likely to be needed to watch their grandkids now that schools are closed. Even with the ease of restrictions enacted during COVID-19, the threat of the virus is still active.

If grandparents cannot isolate themselves, they can protect themselves by washing their hands frequently, limiting close contact, using gloves when changing diapers, and regularly cleaning high touch surfaces like tablets, toys and playmats.

For grandparents who need to self-isolate but want to remain connected with their grandchildren and help, consider scheduling a daily video chat time where you read stories or play games virtually with your grandkids. Grandparents can also free up time for parents by cooking and dropping off meals.

