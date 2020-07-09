Tigers’ Norris Tests Positive
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -
Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Daniel Norris has tested positive for the Corona Virus. He has been placed on the ten day disabled list, but his symptoms have been described as mild. The Tigers have not confirmed any other members of their organization who have tested positive as practices continue toward the season opening series at Cincinnati beginning on July 24th.
