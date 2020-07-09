Tiger Woods To Play At Memorial Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Tiger Woods announced via Twitter Thursday he will play in next week’s Memorial Golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. It is an event he has won five times and a victory would give him a career record 83rd win on the PGA tour. Woods has not played since mid February, sighting cold weather that stiffens his back as a reason to wait until this month to return to competition.

