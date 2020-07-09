Advertisement

Tiger Woods To Play At Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods motions for his putt for birdie to slow down as it passes the ninth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tiger Woods motions for his putt for birdie to slow down as it passes the ninth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Tiger Woods announced via Twitter Thursday he will play in next week’s Memorial Golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. It is an event he has won five times and a victory would give him a career record 83rd win on the PGA tour. Woods has not played since mid February, sighting cold weather that stiffens his back as a reason to wait until this month to return to competition.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 7/9/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Do the Tigers play their upcoming young players for the coming 60-game schedule? I say yes if they think they are good enough because the chances of contending for the playoffs in my view are much better with a 60-game schedule this year than 162 game schedule in normal years. And the interest in the team would be much higher with the public if they see the future—Torkelson, Mize and Greene. Stay tuned.

Sports

Major League Baseball Will Try Different Extra Inning Experiment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Major Leagues to experiment with extra innings this season

Sports

Tigers’ Norris Tests Positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tigers' Norris has Covid issues

Sports

Big Ten Adjusts Fall Sports Schedules

Updated: 2 hours ago
Big Ten to make all fall sports conference competition only

Latest News

Sports

DeWitt Panthers excited to kick off season at Michigan Stadium

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
The DeWiit Varsity football team will open their 2020 season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor as they take on Traverse City Central.

Sports

In My View 7/8/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Just a hunch. If the Tigers only play 60 games I think they can win half of them checking their schedule. The short schedule I believe favors the weaker teams in the league who tend to wear down later in normal seasons. The Tigers are excited and I think they have enough given who they play to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack if they don’t get mired with injuries to key guys.

Sports

MIS Will Host Two NASCAR Races In August

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
The races are part of NASCAR's revised schedule

Sports

Softball Games Postponed

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
Rain wipes out the doubleheader for one night

Sports

Rison Reportedly Asks Out of MSU Hall of Fame

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
Rison reportedly wants out of MSU hall of fame

Sports

DeWitt To Play Opening Game in Ann Arbor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
DeWitt football could open season with a very unique settting